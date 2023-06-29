49-32 - Rangers bid to reset leads to 8-5 loss to Tigers

The Texas Rangers scored five runs but the Detroit Tigers scored eight runs.

The Rangers are currently smack dab in the middle of playing 17 games in 17 days leading up to the All-Star break which is why they tried to pull one over on the terrible Tigers by giving Cody Bradford a spot start and resting Corey Seager and Jonah Heim ahead of a more important series against Houston this weekend.

This wasn’t even a terrible idea. We knew the Rangers were was going to need to be careful about the health of their players, especially the pitching staff.

However, as has been the case in virtually every attempt that the Rangers have made to get away with a reset like this, it fell impressively flat as, even though Detroit lost their starter today to yet another injury after 1 2⁄ 3 innings, the lineup was again perplexed by a truckload of relief pitchers long enough for the Tiger hitters to beat up on the chaff of Texas’ bullpen, of which there is plenty to choose from.

The Rangers rolled the dice that their B- team was good enough to beat Detroit and you’d have to imagine that’s usually a safe bet. Instead, they were punished for their hubris while taking heed to an unfortunate stretch of scheduling and a potentially top-heavy, injury-prone roster.

Still, going 2-2 against this Tigers team at home is pretty poo poo stinky.

Player of the Game: Leody Taveras hit a real big boy homer that briefly tied the game in the middle innings. That was pretty nifty.

Up Next: The Rangers welcome the Astros to Arlington for a meaningful pre-All-Star break four-game set that could help define the American League West so, you know, no pressure or anything. RHP Jon Gray is expected to pitch in the opener for Texas opposite a starter to be named for Houston.

First pitch in Friday night’s opener from The Shed is scheduled for 7:05 pm CT and will be aired on BS Southwest.