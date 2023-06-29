Four Rangers named A.L. All Star starters

The Texas Rangers have four starters on the American League All Star team — the most All a Star starters any team has had voted in since 2016. Three-fourths of the infield will be Rangers, as Marcus Semien, Corey Seager and Josh Jung all won the voting at their positions. Catcher Jonah Heim has also been voted in.

It is an impressive showing, and each of the four Rangers elected are deserving. Yandy Diaz was voted in as the starter for the American League at first base, while Mike Trout, Randy Arozarena and Aaron Judge were voted in as the starting outfielders. Shohei Ohtani was voted in as the DH.

In the National League, Sean Murphy is the catcher, while the infield is Freddie Freeman, Luis Arraez, Orlando Arica and Nolan Arenado. Ronald Acuna, Mookie Betts and Corbin Carroll are in the outfield, while J.D. Martinez is at DH.

The reserves will be named on Sunday, and Nathaniel Lowe, Adolis Garcia, and Nathan Eovaldi would seem to be the Rangers who have the best chance to be picked as a reserve, though with every team getting a representative, it makes it harder to squeeze more Rangers on the roster. However, injury replacements inevitably will also be needed — Aaron Judge, for example, won’t be healthy by the All Star Game — so even if your favorite Ranger isn’t named in Sunday, he still has a shot at making the roster.