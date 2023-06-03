Saturday morning Rangers stuff

Good morning, LSB.

The Rangers blanked the Mariners 2-0 last night.

The DMN’s Shawn McFarland writes about the May of Gray running over into the June of Jon.

Kennedi Landry writes about Gray as well after he earned his fifth straight win in last night’s pitchers duel.

McFarland also has notes on Grant Anderson, who saw some more high-leverage action in the win.

Elsewhere, Nathan Eovaldi is the AL pitcher of the month, and Josh Jung is the AL rookie of the month (again).

ICYMI, Texas activated catcher/DH Mitch Garver and optioned outfielder Bubba Thompson.

And Jeff Wilson offers up 12 of the best performances from the past month in the Rangers’ farm system.

That’s all for this morning. The Rangers continue their series with the Seattle Mariners today at 3:05 with Andrew Heaney on the mound for Texas.

Have a good strong weekend!