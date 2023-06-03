Minor league update for 6/2/23

Brock Porter started for Down East and was once again very good. Porter allowed an unearned run in five innings, striking out seven, walking one and giving up two hits. He has a 0.89 ERA on the season. Kai Wynyard struck out the one batter he faced.

Yeison Morrobel had three hits and two stolen bases. Tommy Specht had two walks, a hit and a stolen base. Cam Cauley had a single and a grand slam. Gleider Figuereo had a double and a walk.

Down East box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/fireflies-vs-wood-ducks/2023/06/02/728068#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=728068

Larson Kindreich didn’t make it out of the first inning, giving up five runs. Gavin Collyer allowed three runs on seven hits and a walk in two innings, striking out three.

Alejandro Osuna and Abi Ortiz each had a single and a double. Maximo Acosta had a pair of hits. Daniel Mateo and Tucker Mitchell each had a hit.

Hickory box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/crawdads-vs-drive/2023/06/02/727273#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=727273

Frisco went into the bottom of the ninth down 7-2, but came back to win 8-7. Thomas Saggese had a game tying grand slam in the ninth. J.P. Martinez had a double and two walks. Dustin Harris had a pair of hits. Luisangel Acuna had a hit and a walk.

Frisco box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/missions-vs-roughriders/2023/06/02/729125#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=729125

Spencer Howard made another relief appearance for Round Rock and was once again very good, striking out three and walking one in 1.2 scoreless innings. Yerry Rodriguez threw 1.1 scoreless innings.

Justin Foscue and Davis Wendzel each had a pair of doubles. Jonathan Ornelas had a hit.

Round Rock box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/space-cowboys-vs-express/2023/06/02/721626#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=721626