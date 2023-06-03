Texas Rangers lineup for June 3, 2023 against the Seattle Mariners: starting pitchers are Andrew Heaney for the Rangers and Bryan Woo for the Mariners.

Texas looks to make it two in a row against Seattle, who are starting newly promoted Bryan Woo in his major league debut due to scheduled starter Marco Gonzales having arm issues. And they will do so with Ezequiel Duran back in the lineup after a brief stay on the injured list.

Dare I say this is what the lineup for a playoff game would look like, should the Rangers make the postseason?

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — RF

Jung — 3B

Heim — C

Garver — DH

Duran — LF

Taveras — CF

3:05 p.m. Central start time. Rangers are -145 favorites.