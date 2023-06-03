37-20 - Rangers unleash their full power on Mariners with 16-6 beating

The Texas Rangers scored 16 runs while the Seattle Mariners scored six runs.

A day after the offensively challenged Mariners were blanked by Texas, they scratched and clawed at 29 Andrew Heaney offerings to sweat out a two-out rally that produced a 1-0 lead in the game’s first half inning today.

Two pitches into the bottom of the 1st, it was 1-1 after a Marcus Semien double and Corey Seager single against debuting rookie Bryan Woo. That’s just kind of the difference between these teams right now. It’s hard for them. It’s easy for Texas. By the end of the inning, it was 3-1 Rangers.

By the end of the 2nd, it was 6-1 and poor Woo had to realize that he’d just been dropped naked and afraid into the deep end that now also had Ezequiel Duran and Mitch Garver-shaped sharks swimming around in it to go along with the rest of the lineup that has been leading MLB in runs scored.

With Texas finally seeing their full expected lineup healthy, they exploded for yet another double-digit scoring affair that included 19 hits, ten extra base hits, and a 4-for-6 afternoon for Semien as he extended his hitting streak to 21 games.

With the blowout win, the Rangers are a season-high 17 games above .500 and they now lead the Mariners by 8.5 games.

Player of the Game:

Up Next: The Rangers once again will try for the sweep that has eluded them lately as RHP Nathan Eovaldi will take the mound for Texas in the finale while the Rangers will get their first look at RHP Bryce Miller for Seattle.

The Sunday afternoon first pitch from The Shed is schedule for 1:35 pm CT and will be aired on BS Southwest.