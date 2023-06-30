Minor league update for 6/29/23

Aidan Curry had an excellent start for Down East, throwing five shutout innings, striking out six and allowing just one hit. Kai Wynyard struck out three in two shutout innings. Nick Lockhart allowed a run in two innings, striking out three.

Ian Moller was 2 for 3 with a homer. Danyer Cueva had a single and a double. Cam Cauley had a double. Gleider Figuereo had a hit and a stolen base.

Down East box score

Larson Kindreich threw five shutout innings for Hickory, striking out eight, walking three and allowing one hit. Gavin Collyer struck out one in a shutout inning.

Tucker Mitchell was 2 for 4 with a homer. Yosy Galan was 2 for 4 with a double and a stolen base. Daniel Mateo and Abi Ortiz each had a hit. Cody Freeman was 2 for 4 with a double.

Hickory box score

Frisco starter Ryan Garcia went 5.1 IP, striking out nine, walking three and allowing two runs. Justin Slaten allowed a run in 0.2 IP, striking out two.

Evan Carter was 2 for 5. Luisangel Acuna was 3 for 5 with a double and a stolen base.

Frisco box score

Owen White got roughed up for Round Rock, allowing five runs on six hits — including three homers — in two innings, as well as two walks. Daniel Robert threw 2.2 scoreless innings, striking out three. Ryan Tepera threw 1.1 scoreless innings. Taylor Hearn allowed a run in 1.2 IP, striking out three and walking one. Jonathan Hernandez threw 1.1 scoreless.

Round Rock box score