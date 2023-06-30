Friday morning Rangers links

Good morning, LSB.

The Rangers lost to the Tigers yesterday, 8-5, to close out their series with Detroit.

Kennedi Landry writes that even with the loss, the Rangers are in a good place at the season’s midway point.

It was also the last visit to Arlington for the Tigers’ Miguel Cabrera.

Elsewhere, the Rangers had a franchise-record four players named starters for July’s All Star Game.

Evan Grant writes hey, lookout, here come the Houston Astros.

Jeff Wilson’s Friday newsletter features an Astros preview and a breakdown of how Adolis Garcia could wind up as a fifth All Star starter for Texas.

Finally, Grant grades the last 10 Texas Rangers drafts.

That’s all for this morning. The Rangers start up a four-game wraparound set with rival Houston tonight at 7:05 with Jon Gray on the mound for Texas. Go Rangers.

Have a nice Friday!