Rangers trade for Aroldis Chapman

The Texas Rangers have acquired reliever Aroldis Chapman from the Kansas City Royals for pitcher Cole Ragans and outfielder Roni Cabrera, is was announced today.

Well, that was sudden. And long time readers will be amused to know that I’m in the car right now on my way to Fort Worth.

The Rangers bullpen has been an area that we have said for some time was going to be upgraded at the trade deadline, though I don’t think we expected it to happen this quickly, a full month before the trade deadline. And in making this move, they have landed an experienced big time closer who got his career back on track this year for the Royals. Chapman is on a one year deal, so this is a three month rental.

The price is, really, fairly light, I think. Cole Ragans is a great story, having come back from two Tommy John surgeries to become a major league pitcher. It isn’t quite clear whether he will be a starter or a reliever, but he’s a low ceiling guy right now who likely profiles as a middle reliever. Roni Cabrera is a 17 year old tearing up the DSL after signing for $10K two years ago.

Thats my quick take. I will offer more thoughts later.