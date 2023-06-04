Minor league update for 6/3/23

Adrian Rodriguez finished things out for Down East, facing, and retiring, one batter.

Danyer Cueva was 2 for 5 with a homer. Cam Cauley had a hit. Tommy Specht continued his hot start in full season ball with a pair of hits.

Down East box score

Winston Santos started for Hickory and went four innings, walking two, striking out one and allowing four runs. Robby Ahlstrom threw three shutout innings, striking out two and walking one.

Abi Ortiz was 2 for 3 with a homer and two walks. Alejandro Osuna was 3 for 5 with a triple. Tucker Mitchel was 2 for 3 with a double and two walks. Daniel Mateo had a hit. Cody Freeman had a hit and a walk.

Hickory box score

For Frisco, T.K. Roby had a routine first inning, then allowed the first four batters to reach in the second before leaving the game due to an injury. Kyle Funkhouser made his season debut with a scoreless inning. Danny Duffy made his season debut and allowed three runs in 0.2 IP, walking three batters.

Alex Speas gets his own paragraph here because he threw two scoreless innings and struck out three. His ERA on the season is now 0.93. I’ve been skeptical of him, but as his success has continued, it is looking more and more like something has clicked.

Dustin Harris had a double and a walk. Aaron Zavala had a hit and a walk.

Frisco box score

Cody Bradford started for Round Rock, allowing four runs in six innings while striking out three. Marc Church and Lucas Jacobsen each threw a scoreless inning, striking out one apiece.

Davis Wendzel homered and drew three walks. Jonathan Ornelas was 3 for 5 with a double and a stolen base. Justin Foscue had a hit, two walks and a stolen base.

Round Rock box score