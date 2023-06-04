Sunday morning Rangers things

Good morning, folks...

The Texas Rangers beat the Seattle Mariners by a score of 16-6 on Saturday.

Shawn McFarland writes that the Rangers scored a bunch of runs, again, and made a position player pitch, again.

The bullpen bailed out a shaky Andrew Heaney on Saturday.

Bruce Bochy passed Walter Alston to enter the top 10 in all time wins for a manager.

Ezequiel Duran returned from the injured list on Saturday, with Brad Miller going on the i.l.

Jeff Wilson offers up “an old fashioned Sunday notebook” on the Rangers.

David Laurila has his Sunday Notes column up at Fangraphs.