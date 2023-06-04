Rangers activate Duran, place Miller on i.l.

The Texas Rangers activated infielder/outfielder/DH Ezequiel Duran from the injured list on Saturday. To make room for him on the active roster, Brad Miller was placed on the injured list with an oblique strain.

Duran missed the minimum ten days after having side soreness that sidelined him. With Duran and Mitch Garver now back on the active roster, the Rangers have the option of deploying Garver at DH and Duran in left field, an alignment that probably represents their best every day lineup.

Miller, meanwhile, goes on the i.l. His playing time had been extremely scarce of late, and he had one start since late April — and that came all the way back on May 9. Although he was starting regularly against righthanders the first four weeks of the season, he has of late been relegated to late inning duty in blowouts.

Sandy Leon, meanwhile, continues to stick around on the active roster, and it looks like he will be here for a little while, as the Rangers go with three catchers.