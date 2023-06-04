Texas Rangers lineup for June 4, 2023 against the Seattle Mariners: starting pitchers are Nathan Eovaldi for the Rangers and Bryce Miller for the Mariners.

Texas looks to sweep the hated denizens of Seattle today. They are facing off against M’s rookie Bryce Miller, a fourth rounder out of Texas A&M (and who previously pitched at Blinndergarten) in 2021. Ezequiel Duran and Leody Taveras are getting the day off.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — RF

Jung — 3B

Heim — C

Garver — DH

Grossman — LF

Jankowski — CF

1:35 p.m. Central start time. The Rangers are favorites at -160.