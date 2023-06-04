 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 58 Game Day Thread - Seattle Mariners @ Texas Rangers

Will Nate be nasty enough to require some sweeping?

By ghostofErikThompson
Seattle Mariners v Texas Rangers Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images

Seattle Mariners @ Texas Rangers

Sunday, June 04, 2023, 1:35 PM CT (105.3 The Fan / BS Southwest)

The Shed

RHP Nathan Eovaldi vs. RHP Bryce Miller

Today's Lineups

MARINERS RANGERS
Jarred Kelenic - LF Marcus Semien - 2B
Julio Rodriguez - CF Corey Seager - SS
Ty France - 1B Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
Cal Raleigh - C Adolis Garcia - RF
Eugenio Suarez - 3B Josh Jung - 3B
Teoscar Hernandez - RF Jonah Heim - C
Mike Ford - DH Mitch Garver - DH
Jose Caballero - SS Robbie Grossman - LF
Kolten Wong - 2B Travis Jankowski - CF
Bryce Miller - RHP Nathan Eovaldi - RHP

Go Rangers!

