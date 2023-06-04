38-20 - The Rangers are simply too good as they blast M’s 12-3 for series sweep

The Texas Rangers scored twelve runs while the Seattle Mariners scored three runs.

Another day, another blowout win as the Rangers continue to do things only heard of from the mythical New York Yankees of the ‘20s and ‘30s. These Rangers just seem like a relentless nightmare for other teams trying to play baseball in 2023.

Today’s mauling came against Seattle sensation Bryce Miller whom, as you may recall, began his big league career flirting with a perfect game before finishing with 10 Ks and zero walks in a victory in his debut. Miller had an ERA of 1.15 through five big league starts and had acquired phenom status. Well, that ERA now sits at 4.46 after the Rangers were finished with him today. Status revoked.

The M’s came to Arlington looking to see if they could measure up to the division leaders after finding themselves on the upswing in recent weeks. The Rangers emphatically said “lol no” as they squashed them by a combined score of 30-9 over the weekend and dumped them back below .500.

The sweep gives Texas a 3 1⁄ 2 game lead over the Astros, who lost today, which is their biggest lead since topping the division by 4 games back on May 14. Seattle, meanwhile, sees itself a remarkable 9 1⁄ 2 games out of first place barely into June one season after they finally ended their decades-long postseason drought.

The Rangers are 18 games above .500 and that is the latest new high-water mark for the season.

Player of the Game: How do you even choose? With the usual caveat that you should just remove the bullpen from your thoughts when you want to enjoy your day, the Rangers got contributions from basically everyone. The May Pitcher of the Month Nathan Eovaldi threw six innings of one-hit ball.

The bats poured it on with everyone in the starting lineup getting at least a hit with Jonah Heim continuing to torture Seattle with five RBIs, while Josh Jung enjoyed a three-hit afternoon. Corey Seager homered and scored three times.

But we’ve come to expect this kind of stuff from those guys. How about Travis Jankowski? He got in the act in his own special way with a couple of sterling plays in center field, including a dong robbery to rival those of Eli White.

Up Next: The Rangers invite the St. Louis Cardinals to Arlington for a series with LHP Martin Perez first up on the bump for Texas opposite ancient righty Adam Wainwright.

Monday evening’s first pitch from The Shed is scheduled for 7:05 pm CT and will air on BS Southwest.