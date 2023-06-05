2023 Rangers Recap Week 10

2023 Season Record: 38-20

2023 Series Record: 14-4-1

Don’t worry, you didn’t miss week 9’s recap, I didn’t write one. I missed 90% of the games because of work so we’re going straight to Week 10!

GAME 53: 5-0 Win @ Detroit Tigers

Nathan Eovaldi got his seventh win of the season with this shutout against the Detroit Tigers. This earned him American League Pitcher of the Month for May.

In May, Eovaldi had a 0.96 ERA and 0.85 WHIP in 37.2 innings pitched.

GAME 54: 10-6 Win @ Detroit Tigers

Grant Anderson made his MLB debut and was fantastic. He pitched 2.2 innings, gave up just one hit and struck out seven. To make it even better, he struck out his first four batters and when he came in to the game the Rangers had just a one-run lead and a runner in scoring position with two outs. Talk about pressure.

The only hit he gave up was to Miguel Cabrera.

GAME 55: 2-3 Loss @ Detroit Tigers

The Rangers were 3-for-10 with runners in scoring position this game. They had the same number of hits, 11, as the Tigers and the same left-on-base number, 10. However, Detroit was the team that was able to score the elusive third run to win the game.

Dane Dunning came out of the game having given up just the one run but giving up back-to-back singles to start the sixth innings, Jonathan Hernandez came in and allowed both of those runners to score. Ending Dunning’s line on five innings pitched, giving up three runs on seven hits and a walk and striking out six.

GAME 56: 2-0 Win vs Seattle Mariners

Friday’s series premiere featured a pitchers duel and Texas came out on top.

The Rangers were being no hit into the fifth inning. Robbie Grossman broke up that no-hitter with one out on a single to right field.

Back-to-back singles and a sac fly in the sixth inning led the Rangers to their first run out of the game. And although that was the only run they would end up needing, run number two came in the 8th inning thanks to a Corey Seager one-out double that scored Jonah Heim.

Jon Gray was dominate in his seven innings of work, giving up just two hits and a walk while striking out five.

GAME 57: 16-6 Win vs Seattle Mariners

Mariners rookie Bryan Woo is currently giving big "Cody Bradford making his debut against the Braves" vibes. — kennedi landry (@kennlandry) June 3, 2023

The Rangers got to Bryan Woo real quick. Texas scored three runs in each of the first two innings.

The only innings the Rangers didn’t core in was the third, sixth, and of course the ninth as it wasn’t it needed.

Andrew Heaney only went three innings, the lefty came out for the fourth however, he faced four batters and couldn’t get an out and was promptly pulled. He gave up three runs on six hits and four walks.

The first three batters in the Rangers lineup, Marcus Semien, Corey Seager

Semien finished a triple shy of the cycle.

GAME 58: 12-3 Win vs Seattle Mariners

Nathan Eovaldi was great and Bryce Miller was not. The Rangers scored lots of runs once again. You know the drill.