Monday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Evan Grant writes that the Texas Rangers have become a relentless juggernaut as they’ve dominated their way into the conversation for being the best team in baseball.

Kennedi Landry writes that the relentless juggernaut is starting to match things once done by some hallowed early 1900s New York Yankees teams, which is how you know things are going pretty well.

Matt Fisher writes that the Rangers sized up the alleged rising Mariners over the weekend and found them wanting.

Grant writes that, almost lost in another offensive outburst, Nathan Eovaldi carried his May Pitcher of the Month status into June.

Joel Sherman writes that free agent signings haven’t been working out all around the league...except for those by the Rangers.

Grant notes that one of those signings that is going well, Marcus Semien, is starting to take aim at the franchise record hitting streak.

Andrea Arcadipane is buying what Josh Jung is selling so far in his standout rookie campaign.

Kevin Sherrington writes about Bruce Bochy padding his future Hall of Fame status by leading the Rangers to their best start in franchise history.

Landry notes that the Rangers are seeing Jack Leiter turn things around with his best month as a professional in May.

Manny Randhawa has the Rangers at No. 2 behind the Tampa Bay Rays in the MLB Power Rankings, while Matt Snyder writes that No. 2 Texas would be his one preseason predictions mea culpa in the CBS Sports Power Rankings.

And, for as well as things are going, Grant notes that Jacob deGrom returns from paternity leave this week with a plan to make his return to the mound next on the docket.

Have a nice day!