Minor league update for 6/4/23

D.J. McCarty was excellent for the Wood Ducks in his start on Sunday, throwing five no hit, shutout innings, walking three and striking out four. Dylan MacLean went 0.2 IP, allowing two runs on three hits while striking out one. Wyatt Sparks threw 1.1 scoreless,, walking one and striking out one. Kai Wynyard allowed two runs in an inning, striking out two.

Gleider Figuereo was 3 for 4 with a homers. Tommy Specht had a pair of hits and a pair of walks. Danyer Cueva had a double and a walk. Yeison Morrobel had a pair of hits.

Down East box score

Mitch Bratt started for Hickory, going two innings, allowing three runs on a hit and two walks, and striking out three. Daniel Mateo had a pair of hits. Maximo Acosta had a hit.

Hickory box score

Ryan Garcia had a rough go of it for Frisco, allowing six runs in three innings while striking out three. Kyle Funkhouser pitched for the second straight day and struck out one in a scoreless inning. Antoine Kelly struck out two in a scoreless inning.

Luisangel Acuna had a pair of hits. Aaron Zavala had two hits and two walks. Dustin Harris had a hit and a walk.

Frisco box score

For Round Rock, Daniel Robert threw 1.1 scoreless innings, striking out one. Taylor Hearn allowed an unearned run in 1.1 IP, striking out three and walking one. Jake Latz struck out three but walked one and allowed three hits and two runs in an inning of work. Grant Wolfram retired the one batter he faced.

Davis Wendzel was 4 for 5 with a homer and a walk. Blaine Crim was 4 for 5 with two triples and a double. Sam Huff was 2 for 5 with a double and a walk. Justin Foscue was 1 for 2 with a homer and two walks. Jonathan Ornelas had a hit and a walk. Bubba Thompson had a hit and two walks.

Round Rock box score