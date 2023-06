Texas Rangers lineup for June 5, 2023 against the St. Louis Cardinals: starting pitchers are Martin Perez for the Rangers and Adam Wainwright for the Cardinals.

The Rangers look to keep things rolling tonight against the St. Louis Cardinals. We have Mitch Garver at DH and Ezequiel Duran in left field.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — RF

Jung — 3B

Heim — C

Garver — DH

Duran — LF

Taveras — CF

7:05 p.m. Central start time. Rangers are -145 favorites.