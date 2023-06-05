Howard activated, Hernandez optioned, deGrom to 60 day i.l.

The Texas Rangers have activated Spencer Howard from the 60 day injured list and added him to the active roster. To make room for him on the active roster, the Rangers have optioned Jonathan Hernandez to AAA Round Rock. To make room for Howard on the 40 man roster, the Rangers have moved Jacob deGrom from the 15 day injured list to the 60 day injured list.

Given when he was first put on the injured list, deGrom is now eligible to return to the active roster on June 28 — three weeks from tomorrow. The beats say that the team is saying his isn’t a setback, it is just deGrom’s elbow issue progressing slowly. deGrom has been in Florida for the birth of his child this past weekend, and just returned to the team.

Howard has been working out of the bullpen on a rehab assignment at Round Rock, and in two outings he faced 12 batters, struck out seven, and walked one, with no hits. The Rangers apparently saw enough to decide it was time to take a look at him.

As for Hernandez, he never has seemed to have gotten quite right since returning from Tommy John surgery. He will get the opportunity to work on things in Round Rock. Hopefully he will get back on track and be able to be a contributor out of the pen later this year.