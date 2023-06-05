39-20 - It’s a walk-off! Rangers outlast Cardinals 4-3

The Texas Rangers scored four runs while the St. Louis Cardinals scored three runs.

I guess the bullpen just wanted to make things exciting so we’d get to witness one of these walk-off celebrations that we’ve heard so much about as the Rangers have busied themselves with blowing everyone out in the meantime.

Player of the Game: Martin Perez was dreadful in May one year after he won the league’s Pitcher of the Month award in that season’s second month. This year, in May, Perez sported a 6.91 ERA while opponents slashed .319/.378/.549 against him.

Tonight, in his June debut, Perez went 7 innings allowed zero earned runs (one unearned) on three hits, a walk, and five Ks. That’s a nice way to bounce back. Unfortunately, Grand Anderson’s first hiccup erased Perez’s chance at a W but the Rangers won anyway so I’m over here shruggin’.

Up Next: The Rangers and Cardinals are back at it tomorrow night with RHP Dane Dunning looking for a little redemption of his own opposite LHP Matthew Liberatore for St. Louis.

The Tuesday evening first pitch from The Shed is schedule for 7:05 pm CT and will be aired on BS Southwest.