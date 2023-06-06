Texas Rangers lineup for June 6, 2023 against the St. Louis Cardinals: starting pitchers are Dane Dunning for the Rangers and Matthew Liberatore for the Cardinals.

The Rangers and Cards square up for game two of their series, and Mitch Garver is back behind the plate for the first time since his return from the injured list. Corey Seager is getting a half day off, with Ezequiel Duran at shortstop, and the Gross Man is bringing his glove to work today.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — DH

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — RF

Jung — 3B

Grossman — LF

Garver — C

Duran — SS

Taveras — CF

7:05 p.m. Central start time. Rangers are -140 favorites.