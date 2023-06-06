deGrom to undergo elbow surgery

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jacob deGrom will undergo Tommy John surgery, per the beats. General manager Chris Young just made that announcement, it appears.

This sucks. And I have nothing else really to add at this point, other than it sucks.

UPDATE — Evan Grant has now clarified that it will be ligament repair surgery, which could be Tommy John surgery or could be the new brace procedure. The exact surgery will apparently be determined once Dr. Meister opens him up. The brace procedure would have a shorter rehab time and would have deGrom back earlier than TJS, which would keep him out until the second half of 2024, at least.