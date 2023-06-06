40-20 - Rangers reach new heights with 6-4 win over Cardinals

The Texas Rangers scored six runs while the St. Louis Cardinals scored four runs.

40 wins in 60 games sure is a big ol’ round sexy number, is it not? That’s what the Rangers accomplished tonight as they secured yet another series win and ran their winning streak to a season-high five games.

For as deflating as the news was prior to tonight contest, and with tonight’s starter Dane Dunning finally getting bit by the dinger bug, there was an opportunity for a let down this evening but the Rangers powered through it for another win.

Dunning — the de facto Jacob deGrom replacement in the rotation — hadn’t allowed a home run in any of his 48 innings so far this season before tonight’s contest. After 5 2⁄ 3 innings tonight, Dunning had allowed three big flies.

But all of St. Louis’ damage came on those home runs with Nolan Arenado’s 1st inning dinger of the two-run variety. Otherwise, Dunning did a decent job of keeping the Cardinals at bay.

Texas, meanwhile, did what they have done all season. They scored runs early and often with at least one run crossing the plate in four consecutive innings after a scoreless 1st frame.

The Rangers got a crooked number three-run inning in the bottom of the 4th that provided a needed cushion. Marcus Semien’s two-RBI double during that rally ended up being the big hit of the evening and it extended Semien’s hitting streak to 25 games, just three shy of the franchise record.

The victory gives the Rangers their latest new high-water mark of 20 games above .500 and, with Houston falling in Toronto, Texas now enjoys their biggest lead in the AL West this year at 4 1⁄ 2 games.

Player of the Game: Adolis Garcia once again made the Cardinals regret dumping him off on Texas in exchange for merely cash as Garcia went 4 for 4 tonight, including his 15th dong of the season.

Up Next: The Rangers will go for a second consecutive sweep with RHP Jon Gray currently listed as tomorrow’s starter for Texas opposite RHP Jack Flaherty for St. Louis.

First pitch in Wednesday’s finale from The Shed is scheduled for 7:05 pm CT and will be viewable via BS Southwest.