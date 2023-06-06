 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Minor league update for 6/6/23

Jack Leiter pitched today. So did some other folks.

By Adam J. Morris
/ new
Smoke From Canadian Wildfires Blows South Creating Hazy Conditions On East Coast Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Down East starter Jose Corniell went five innings, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks, striking out five. Nick Lockhart threw three shutout innings.

Yeison Morrobel had a pair of singles and a double. Tommy Specht had a hit. Gleider Figuereo had a pair of hits. Ian Moller had a pair of walks.

Down East box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/wood-ducks-vs-shorebirds/2023/06/06/728129#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=728129

Dane Acker struck out five in four scoreless innings for Hickory, allowing one hit. Emiliano Teodo allowed a run in 3.1 IP on one hit and three walks, striking out seven.

Abi Ortiz was 2 for 4 with a homer. Alejandro Osuna had a double, a stolen base and a walk. Maximo Acosta had a hit and a walk. Tucker Mitchell and Cody Freeman each had a hit.

Hickory box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/crawdads-vs-braves/2023/06/06/727016#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=727016

Jack Leiter started for Frisco, allowing two runs in four innings, walking four and striking out seven. Michael Brewer struck out two in two scoreless innings. Danny Duffy threw a scoreless inning. Alex Speas struck out two in a scoreless inning.

Aaron Zavala had a double and three walks. Luisangel Acuna had a double and a stolen base. Dustin Harris had a hit, a walk and a stolen base.

Frisco box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/roughriders-vs-hooks/2023/06/06/729190#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=729190

Joe Barlow started a rehab assignment and threw a scoreless inning for Round Rock. Chase Lee allowed a solo home run in 1.2 IP, walking one and striking out two.

Davis Wendzel had a pair of hits and a walk. Justin Foscue had a hit and a walk. Sam Huff had a hit and two walks. Blaine Crim had a single, a double and two walks.

Round Rock box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/express-vs-bees/2023/06/06/721483#game_state=live,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=721483

Loading comments...