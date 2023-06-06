Minor league update for 6/6/23

Down East starter Jose Corniell went five innings, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks, striking out five. Nick Lockhart threw three shutout innings.

Yeison Morrobel had a pair of singles and a double. Tommy Specht had a hit. Gleider Figuereo had a pair of hits. Ian Moller had a pair of walks.

Down East box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/wood-ducks-vs-shorebirds/2023/06/06/728129#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=728129

Dane Acker struck out five in four scoreless innings for Hickory, allowing one hit. Emiliano Teodo allowed a run in 3.1 IP on one hit and three walks, striking out seven.

Abi Ortiz was 2 for 4 with a homer. Alejandro Osuna had a double, a stolen base and a walk. Maximo Acosta had a hit and a walk. Tucker Mitchell and Cody Freeman each had a hit.

Hickory box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/crawdads-vs-braves/2023/06/06/727016#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=727016

Jack Leiter started for Frisco, allowing two runs in four innings, walking four and striking out seven. Michael Brewer struck out two in two scoreless innings. Danny Duffy threw a scoreless inning. Alex Speas struck out two in a scoreless inning.

Aaron Zavala had a double and three walks. Luisangel Acuna had a double and a stolen base. Dustin Harris had a hit, a walk and a stolen base.

Frisco box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/roughriders-vs-hooks/2023/06/06/729190#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=729190

Joe Barlow started a rehab assignment and threw a scoreless inning for Round Rock. Chase Lee allowed a solo home run in 1.2 IP, walking one and striking out two.

Davis Wendzel had a pair of hits and a walk. Justin Foscue had a hit and a walk. Sam Huff had a hit and two walks. Blaine Crim had a single, a double and two walks.

Round Rock box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/express-vs-bees/2023/06/06/721483#game_state=live,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=721483