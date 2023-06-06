Thoughts on a 6-4 Rangers win

Rangers 6, Cardinals 4
- And that’s a season high five in a row for Your Texas Rangers.
- Kind of crazy to think that, as well as they’ve played this year, they hadn’t won more than four in a row until now.
- Almost as crazy as the fact that the Rangers are currently 40-20.
- Almost as crazy as the fact that the Rangers are currently 4.5 up on Houston.
- What a season this has been so far. And it is only June 6.
- Dane Dunning, who has gone from temp fill in in the rotation to permanent member in light of today’s news, started rough and ended rough, but was good in the middle. First inning Dunning made an appearance with a two run Nolan Arenado homer in the first, and in the sixth inning a pair of solo shots ran him with two outs in the inning. Dunning kept the Cards off the board in innings two through five, though, and that was good enough.
- Cole Ragans got two outs. Josh Sborz got five outs, four of them by strikeout, and we saw the stuff commanded well enough to make you think maybe he can be a legit late inning guy. Will Smith had a 1-2-3 ninth. Everyone went home happy. The bullpen came through.
- When Texas fell down 2-0 in the first my reaction was to sort of shrug and be like, okay, two runs, whatever, they’ll get that back soon enough. And, yep, they did. By the bottom of the second the game was tied at two.
- Four hits for Adolis Garcia, including a home run. A Nathaniel Lowe home run. Three Ezequiel Duran hits, as well as a walk. Marcus Semien extending his hitting streak with a bases loaded double to give the Rangers the lead.
- This team just keeps rolling.
- Dane Dunning topped out at 92.0 mph on his sinker. Cole Ragans hit 95.3 mph on his fastball. Josh Sborz reached 98.1 mph. Will Smith maxed out at 93.8 mph.
- Mitch Garver had a 113.2 mph double. Nathaniel Lowe had a 107.6 mph homer and a 101.5 mph ground out. Robbie Grossman had a 103.3 mph fly out. Ezequiel Duran had a 103.1 mph single. Leody Taveras had a 102.4 mph groundout. Josh Jung had a 102.9 mph double. Adolis Garcia had a 101.7 mph home run. Marcus Semien had a 100.6 mpg double.
- We eagerly await a Herbie sighting on Wednesday.
