Baseball America updated top 100 has three Rangers

Baseball American has an updated top 100 prospect list out, and the Texas Rangers have three players on the list.

Evan Carter, of course, is the top ranked Ranger, and due in part to his early season performance and in part to graduations, he has cracked the top 10, coming in at #9, between Marcelo Mayer and Bobby Miller. Carter continues to look like a quality all around outfielder who will be in the majors in the next calendar year.

Owen White is #86 on the list. He’s had some issues early on with Frisco, but he’s still shown enough to stay on the BA top 100 list, and is still the Rangers’ top pitching prospect — especially with the one guy who looked like he might challenge him, Kumar Rocker, going down to Tommy John surgery.

Finally, Luisangel Acuna checks in at #100 on the list. Acuna, like Carter, is one of the youngest players in the Texas League, and he has more than held his own this year, slashing .293/.362/.415 as Frisco’s everyday shortstop while going 22 for 22 in stolen bases.