Wednesday Morning Links

Morning, all!

Do you remember that Calvin and Hobbes storyline where he ordered a propeller beanie, fantasized about how awesome it was going to be and then when he was trying to put it together he broke it?

Yeah, well, Jacob deGrom was pretty emotional during the announcement that he would be missing the next 12 to 15 months so he can undergo Tommy John surgery.

Well, Dr. Keith Meister will determine if deGrom needs Tommy John or internal brace surgery once he gets inside his elbow, but you just know it’s going to be the one that requires the longer recovery time, don’t you?

Nick Groke looks at the Rangers’ options for filling deGrom’s spot in the rotation in the intermediate and long term.

Evan Grant also looks at who might be available in the trade market to bolster the starting rotation in what has been the most promising start to a season in years.

Kevin Sherrington observes that what looked like overkill in signing starting pitchers over the offseason now is looking like not enough depth.