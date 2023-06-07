Texas Rangers lineup for June 7, 2023 against the St. Louis Cardinals: starting pitchers are Jon Gray for the Rangers and Jack Flaherty for the Cardinals.

Texas looks to sweep the St. Louis Cardinals and win their sixth straight game today. Bruce Bochy is rolling with a lineup that has number of regulars on the bench.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Lowe — 1B

Jung — 3B

Heim — DH

Jankowski — CF

Grossman — RF

Smith — LF

Leon — C

7:05 p.m. Central start time. Rangers are -140 favorites.