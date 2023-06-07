Minor league update for 6/7/23

Aidan Curry started for the Ducks and had a bumpy night, allowing three runs in 2.2 IP, striking out three and walking two. Newly acquired Luis Valdez made his Ranger debut and gave up three runs in two innings.

Gleider Figuereo had a homer, a single and two walks. Tommy Specht continues to impress, picking up a double and a pair of walks. Cam Cauley had a single and a homer. Yeison Morrobel had a hit and a walk.

Down East box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/wood-ducks-vs-shorebirds/2023/06/07/728127#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=728127

Josh Stephan started for Hickory, throwing five shutout innings, striking out five.

The Crawdads were no hit, so nothing for you on the hitters.

Hickory box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/crawdads-vs-braves/2023/06/07/727014#game_state=live,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=727014

Frisco’s Owen White was awesome. Seven innings, one hit, two walks, no runs, six Ks.

Luisangel Acuna was 2 for 4 with a walk and a stolen base. Thomas Saggese was 2 for 4 with a walk and a homer. Dustin Harris was 2 for 5 with a double and a stolen base.

Frisco box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/roughriders-vs-hooks/2023/06/07/729191#game_state=live,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=729191

Cole Winn started for the Express. 3.1 IP, 3 runs, 5 walks, 3 Ks. Lucas Jacobsen allowed four runs in 1.2, allowing four hits and walking two. Grant Wolfram allowed a run in one inning, on three hits and two walks, striking out one. Yerry Rodriguez allowed a run in 1.1 IP, striking out two and walking one.

Davis Wendzel homered and walked. Sam Huff had a single, a double and a walk. Justin Foscue had a single and a walk. Jonathan Ornelas had a pair of hits. Blaine Crim had a pair of hits.

Round Rock box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/express-vs-bees/2023/06/07/721482#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=721482