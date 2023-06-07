40-21 - Gray’s gem wasted by rare quiet night at the plate, Rangers fall 1-0

The Texas Rangers didn’t score a run but the St. Louis Cardinals scored one run.

The B lineup produced Z levels of production tonight. The usually potent Rangers couldn’t get a hit with their four attempts with runners in scoring position and left nine on base.

Conversely, the Cardinals left one on base tonight and that didn’t happen until the 9th inning because Texas starter Jon Gray was busy tossing one of the best outings of the season for the team while the lineup offered no support.

The winning streak is dead. The Rangers are back down below 20 games above .500. Marcus Semien’s hitting streak is done at 25 games.

Oh well. At least the Astros lost.

Player of the Game: Gray held up his end of the bargain and then some after tossing a complete game with just four hits allowed, a run on an 8th inning solo home run, zero walks, and 12 strikeouts.

For a team leading the league in runs scored, this should have been an easy W for Gray but he was instead saddled with an unjust loss.

Up Next: The Rangers are off on Thursday before embarking to Tampa for a matchup against the MLB leading Rays. LHP Andrew Heaney is set to make the start in the opener against a pitcher to be named for Tampa Bay.

Friday evening’s first pitch from Tropicana Field is scheduled for 5:40 pm CT.