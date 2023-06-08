BA’s latest mock draft has Rangers with prep outfielder

Baseball America has a new mock draft that is out, and in a draft with a clear cut top five players, the Texas Rangers, at #4, are projected to take one of those top five players.

Specifically, BA has the Rangers going with North Carolina prep outfielder Walker Jenkins. Jenkins is a lefty hitting 18 year old with a impressive hit and power tools. Really, at this point, there’s an element of throwing darts at the board, because a month out, there’s not necessarily any definitiveness. And of course, the Rangers could go off the board completely, as we saw with Kumar Rocker.

Still, if Texas went with anyone other than one of the top five — LSU outfielder Dylan Crews, LSU pitcher Paul Skenes, Florida outfielder Wyatt Langford, prep outfielder Max Clark, or Jenkins — it would be a major surprise. At least two of those five are going to be there when Texas picks, and one of them is likely going to be a Texas Ranger.