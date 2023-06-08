 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Thursday Morning Links

Links!

By benmor78
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

St. Louis Cardinals v Texas Rangers Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Morning, all!

Jon Gray’s complete game was wasted because you can’t win a game if you don’t score any runs.

Jamey Newberg tells the tale of the chain of moves that lead to the current winning Rangers, a story that started over a decade ago with Joe Nathan.

Jonah Heim apparently cut his hair because his wife said he looked like Lord Farquad, among other reasons.

Marcus Semien’s hit streak has come to an end at 25 games, three games short of the team record held by Gabe Kapler.

In the month that Jacob deGrom has been out of action the Ranger rotation has put up some pretty gaudy numbers.

Loading comments...