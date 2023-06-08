Thursday Morning Links

Morning, all!

Jon Gray’s complete game was wasted because you can’t win a game if you don’t score any runs.

Jamey Newberg tells the tale of the chain of moves that lead to the current winning Rangers, a story that started over a decade ago with Joe Nathan.

Jonah Heim apparently cut his hair because his wife said he looked like Lord Farquad, among other reasons.

Marcus Semien’s hit streak has come to an end at 25 games, three games short of the team record held by Gabe Kapler.

In the month that Jacob deGrom has been out of action the Ranger rotation has put up some pretty gaudy numbers.