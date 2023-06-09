Friday morning Rangers things

Good morning, LSB.

The Rangers were off yesterday.

Evan Grant previews a showdown between what looks like two of the best teams in the majors with the Rangers in Tampa for the weekend. Or St. Petersburg or whatever.

Grant also writes about the Lowe brother showdown between Nathaniel and Josh, the first time those two will square off as major leaguers.

Elsewhere, MLB dot com’s Thomas Harrigan takes a dive into the Rangers’ $500 million middle infield and how well those two signings have worked out thus far.

Jeff Wilson has his Rangers farm report in which he discusses Cole Winn’s return-slash-reset.

MLB Pipeline lists each team’s best prospect in rookie ball.

And The Athletic has an article listing each club’s MVP through the first third of the season and Marcus Semien is on the banner image for it, so that’s something.

Thats all for this morning. The 2nd-in-the-AL Texas Rangers start up a series with the 1st-in-the-AL Tampa Bay Rays tonight at 5:40 with Andrew Heaney on the mound for Texas. Go Rangers.

Have a nice 6/9.