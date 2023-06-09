Minor league update for 6/8/23

Wood Ducks starter Joseph Montalvo went five innings, allowing a run on four hits and three walks, striking out two. Kai Wynyard struck out three in three scoreless innings. Adrian Rodriguez threw a scoreless inning.

Danyer Cueva had a single, a double and a triple. Cam Cauley had a hit, a walk and a stolen base. Tommy Specht and Ian Moller each had a hit and a walk.

Down East box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/wood-ducks-vs-shorebirds/2023/06/08/728128#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=728128

For Hickory, Larson Kindreich struck out five and walked one in five innings, allowing one run. Maximo Acosta had a hit and a walk.

Hickory box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/crawdads-vs-braves/2023/06/08/727017#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=727017

Luisangel Acuna had a pair of hits for Frisco. Aaron Zavala had a hit.

Frisco box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/roughriders-vs-hooks/2023/06/08/729187#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=729187

Taylor Hearn started for Round Rock, allowing three runs in 0.2 IP. Daniel Robert threw 1.1 scoreless innings, striking out two and walking one. Joe Barlow threw a scoreless inning, striking out one. Jonathan Hernandez threw 1.2 IP, allowing no runs, walking two and striking out three. Jake Latz walked two and struck out one on 1.1 scoreless innings.

Bubba Thompson and Blaine Crim each had a hit and two walks. Jonathan Ornelas had a hit and a walk.

Round Rock box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/express-vs-bees/2023/06/08/721480#game_state=live,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=721480