Texas Rangers lineup for June 9, 2023 against the Tampa Bay Rays: starting pitchers are Andrew Heaney for the Rangers and Tyler Glasnow for the Rays.
Texas kicks off a three game series this late afternoon/early evening against the team formerly known as the Devil Rays. We have what I would call the A Game lineup backing Andrew Heaney.
The lineup:
Semien — 2B
Seager — SS
Lowe — 1B
Garcia — RF
Jung — 3B
Heim — C
Garver — DH
Duran — LF
Taveras — CF
5:40 p.m. Central start time. Rangers are +145 underdogs.
