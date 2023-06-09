Texas Rangers lineup for June 9, 2023 against the Tampa Bay Rays: starting pitchers are Andrew Heaney for the Rangers and Tyler Glasnow for the Rays.

Texas kicks off a three game series this late afternoon/early evening against the team formerly known as the Devil Rays. We have what I would call the A Game lineup backing Andrew Heaney.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — RF

Jung — 3B

Heim — C

Garver — DH

Duran — LF

Taveras — CF

5:40 p.m. Central start time. Rangers are +145 underdogs.