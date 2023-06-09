40-22 - Rangers get a taste of their own medicine with 8-3 loss to Rays

The Texas Rangers scored three runs but the Tampa Bay Rays scored eight runs.

Maybe if you removed Isaac Paredes from this game, the Rangers might have had a chance. Paredes drove in the first six runs for Tampa Bay after hitting a double and two multi-run dingers in his first three at-bats.

The Rangers, meanwhile, brought their mini-slump at the plate with them to Florida as they managed just three runs, all on solo home runs, after a shutout loss on Wednesday.

With Paredes Paredesing, the Rangers eventually turned to Spencer Howard to try to soak up some innings in the middle frames but Howard retired just one batter in his 2023 big league debut and a 108.00 ERA is all you need to know about the difference between the Pacific Coast League and the Rays.

This game is exactly how the Rangers have been winning their games all season except TB played the Uno Reverse card on them. It’s not very pleasant on this side of the table.

Remarkably, this is the first time that Texas has lost two games in a row since the May 3 finale loss to Arizona and the May 5 series opener in Anaheim. The Rangers haven’t lost three in a row since the regrettable Cincinnati sweep back in April.

Player of the Game: Leody Taveras was like a diet Paredes tonight for Texas with two solo home runs.

Up Next: The Rangers will try to even up this series with RHP Nathan Eovaldi set to pitch for Texas against RHP Taj Bradley for Tampa Bay.

Saturday afternoon’s first pitch from Tropicana Field is scheduled for 3:10 pm CT and will be aired on BS Southwest.