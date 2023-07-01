Otto up, Miller back, King, Rodriguez, Huff down

While the big news yesterday was the Aroldis Chapman trade coming out of nowhere, there were some additional roster moves made by the Rangers in advance of yesterday’s game.

Glenn Otto was activated from the 60 day injured list, and Brad Miller was activated from the 10 day injured list. To make room for the pair on the active roster, as well as to make room for Chapman on the active roster, the Rangers optioned pitchers Yerry Rodriguez and John King to AAA Round Rock.

Otto has been on a rehab assignment at Round Rock as a starter, and in ten innings over three starts has struck out 14 and walked one while allowing three runs. Given the state of the pen, Otto could get a chance to carve out a late inning role for himself.

There was an open spot on the 40 man roster, so no move was necessary to clear spot on the 40 man roster for Otto.

Meanwhile, Huff, who barely played in the two-plus weeks he spent on the active roster after replacing Sandy Leon, goes back to AAA, while Brad Miller takes his place as the bench guy who almost never plays.