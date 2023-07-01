Saturday morning Rangers stuff

Good morning, LSB.

The Rangers lost to the Astros last night in the first of four against their AL West rivals.

Evan Grant writes that huge series and sellout crowds are still pretty new to the 2023 Texas Rangers.

Elsewhere, the Rangers have traded for former All-Star closer Aroldis Chapman, shipping out Cole Ragans and minor league outfielder Roni Cabrera.

Jeff Wilson says the Rangers “struck quickly” by landing Chapman, and that Texas likely isn’t done looking on the trade market.

Grant says the Rangers are getting a solid piece, but with Chapman’s history, it’s worth asking what kind of teammate they’re getting as well.

Elsewhere elsewhere, Grant has midseason update of his top 30 Rangers prospects list.

Wilson takes a look at how 20 key prospects have done midway through the 2023 season.

And it was four years ago today that former Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs was found dead in a Southlake hotel room while on the road facing the Rangers. Skaggs’ friend and teammate at the time, Rangers pitcher Andrew Heaney, remembers and reflects upon his life.

That’s all for this morning. The Rangers and Astros continue their Silver Boot series today at 3:05 with big Nate Eovaldi on the mound for Texas.

Have a good weekend!