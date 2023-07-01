Minor league update for 6/30/23

Down East starter Joseph Montalvo threw five shutout innings, striking out seven and walking one. Adrian Rodriguez walked one and struck out one in a scoreless inning.

Danyer Cueva was 3 for 5. Anthony Gutierrez had two walks. Gleider Figuereo was 3 for 5 with a double. Angel Aponte was 3 for 5 with two doubles. Cam Cauley and Ian Moller each had a double and a walk.

Down East box score:

Winston Santos started for Hickory, going 6.2 IP, allowing two runs, striking out six and walking three.

Abi Ortiz was 2 for 4 with a homer. Cody Freeman was 2 for 4 with a homer. Alejandro Osuna was 3 for 4 with a double. Maximo Acosta had a single and a walk. Tucker Mitchell had a hit.

Hickory box score

For Frisco, Jack Leiter started, allowing eight runs in 4.2 IP, striking out five and walking three. Michael Brewer struck out one and walked one in a shutout inning.

Evan Carter was 2 for 4 with a double. Aaron Zavala was 1 for 2 with a stolen base and three walks. Luisangel Acuna had a hit and a walk.

Frisco box score

Chase Lee threw 2.2 innings for Round Rock, allowing two runs, striking out three and walking one. Alex Speas struck out two in two scoreless innings.

J.P. Martinez homered. Justin Foscue doubled. Dustin Harris had a hit and two walks.

Round Rock box score