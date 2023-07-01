Minor league update for 7/1/23

Brock Porter started for Down East and went four innings, allowing one run on a solo homer — the first homer he has allowed all year — while striking out five and walking one. Wyatt Sparks threw two shutout innings, striking out two.

Cam Cauley and Gleider Figuereo each doubled.

Hickory starter Emiliano Teodo allowed three runs in five innings of work, striking out seven and walking one.

Maximo Acosta had a double and a walk. Abi Ortiz tripled. Alejandro Osuna doubled.

For Frisco, Danny Duffy struck out one and walked one in a scoreless inning. Antoine Kelly struck out two in a scoreless inning.

Luisangel Acuna homered. Evan Carter had a hit. Thomas Saggese drew two walks.

Round Rock has a late game so we will update with the Express action later.