Monday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Shawn McFarland writes that the good news is the Texas Rangers lead the AL West at the All-Star break for the first time in seven years. The bad news is, well, the actual results of the last few weeks.

Matt Fisher writes that the break comes at an advantageous time for Texas after they dropped a series to the basement-dwelling Nationals.

McFarland writes that Marcus Semien is still confident despite his or the team’s slump.

But enough about the current Rangers, Jeff Wilson writes that Wyatt Langford gives us something to dream on for the future as last night’s No. 4 overall pick.

Kennedi Landry writes that the Rangers feel like they’ve landed a middle-of-the-order outfielder with Langford.

R.J. Coyle helps us get to know Langford who happens to share a bit of rather unpleasant kinship with Adrian Beltre.

Keith Law provides analysis on the first round of the draft and had Langford as his No. 2 prospect.

Evan Grant writes that Langford earns a Josh Jung comp from the org as a “self-made” college star.

Mike Piellucci writes that with Langford and Evan Carter, outfield is now where the future lies for Texas.

R.J. Anderson hands out one of the few ‘A’ grades to the Rangers for landing Langford at No. 4 overall.

Eric Longenhagen authored a look at the Rangers’ farm system for FanGraphs which will now have to be adjusted to include Langford.

And, Levi Weaver notes that All-Stars, friends, and former St. Louis Cardinals teammates Adolis Garcia and Randy Arozarena will face off at the Home Run Derby tonight.

