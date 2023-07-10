Fangraphs top 43 Rangers prospect rankings is out

Fangraphs finally released their prospect list for the Texas Rangers yesterday, though with all the draft excitement and a morning game I decided to wait until today to do a post about.

They have their top 43 prospects in the Rangers system, and it is typically idiosyncratic. Josh Jung is the #1 player on the rankings, because this is theoretically a ranking of players who had prospect eligibility heading into the season, even though the rankings just came out. Evan Carter and Sebastian Walcott are 2 and 3, and while Jung has now graduated, I expect Wyatt Langford will slot in in Jung’s place as the top guy in the Fangraphs Rangers rankings.

After that it gets a little wacky. How wacky? Well, T.K. Roby is the top ranked pitcher. There’s Abi Ortiz ahead of Owen White. Cam Cauley is ahead of Thomas Saggese and Kumar Rocker. And Anthony Gutierrez and Yeison Morrobel don’t even make the list at all, as they are judged to have less value than guys like Ismael Agreda, Geisel Cepeda and Ricky DeVito.