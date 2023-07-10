Texas Rangers Day Two Draft Picks

Day Two of the MLB Draft is today, covering rounds three through ten. The Texas Rangers do not have a draft choice in the third round, due to signing a pair of free agents who required giving up draft compensation. Their first pick is in the fourth round.

We will update this through the day with each player picked by the Rangers in rounds four through ten.

Rangers selections on Day Two:

Round 4 — Skylar Hales, RHP, Santa Clara University. Hales is listed at 6’4”, 220 lbs., and is #179 on the Baseball America top 500 draft prospect list. MLB Pipeline doesn’t appear to have him on their draft rankings. He can touch 100 with his fastball but doesn’t have much in the way of secondaries. He was a reliever for Santa Clara this year, putting up a 3.42 ERA in 55.1 IP over 22 games (21 relief appearances and one start), striking out 69 of 236 batters faced and walking 15, with 7 home runs allowed.

Round 5 — Alejandro Rosario, RHP, University of Miami. Rosario is listed at 6’1”, 182 lbs. He is #212 on the MLB Pipeline draft rankings. Baseball America has him at #228 on their draft rankings, after having him #60 when he came out of high school in 2020. Per BA, at Miami, he has had “impressive pure stuff but struggled to get his results to match.” Averages mid-90s with his fastball and touches 100, but per MLB Pipeline “there’s little deception” to his heater. That would help explain why he had a 7.11 ERA in 18 outings (15 starts, 3 relief appearances) this year.

Round 6 — Caden Scarborough, RHP, Harmony High School in Florida. Listed at 6’5”, 185 lbs. Does not appear to be on the MLB Pipeline or Baseball America draft rankings. He appears to be committed to Dallas Baptist, though he wouldn’t be getting picked in the sixth round if Texas didn’t expect to sign him. That’s all I’ve got.

Round 7 — Izack Tiger, RHP, Butler County Community College. He’s listed at 6’2”, 185 lbs. and is from Del City, Oklahoma. He’s 22 years old and isn’t listed on the BA or MLB Pipeline draft ranking boards.