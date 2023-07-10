2023 Rangers Recap: Week 15

2023 Season Record: 52-38

2023 Series Record: 17-9-2

This All-Star break could not have come at a more perfect time. The Rangers sputtered into the end of the first half, here’s hoping this break gives them much needed rest and recharge for the next half.

A lot of this recap will focus on pitching because we all know the hitting issue of leaving runners in scoring position, I’m tired of rehashing it at the moment and you’re probably tired of hearing it.

GAME 86: 6-2 Win @ Boston Red Sox

The Rangers had a fourth of July win, their only one of this series.

Dane Dunning went six innings and gave up just the one run on six hits and a walk.

GAME 87: 2-4 Loss @ Boston Red Sox

The Rangers two runs came from Adolis Garcia’s two run homer in the 6th inning and that’s all they were able to do.

Jon Gray pitched six innings and gave up four runs on nine hits and three walks.

John King pitched the final two innings, giving up one hit and striking out one.

GAME 88: 6-10 Loss@ Boston Red Sox

This was the most infuriating game of the week. The first game I actually walked away from. That 7th inning was a hot mess that needed four pitchers to get through it, who would’ve thought it’d be Jose Leclerc to get us out of it?

GAME 89: 7-2 Win @ Washington Nationals

Once again, the only win of this series came in the first game. It kinda felt like the Rangers were back to their old selves because they managed to score through out the entire game and not just the beginning or the end.

Thanks to that offense, Cody Bradford got his first MLB win. He pitched five solid innings giving up just one run on five hits and a walk. That one run came off a solo homer in first inning.

GAME 90: 3-8 Loss @ Washington Nationals

In the first three innings, Andrew Heaney gave up eight runs before the game went into a rain delay. And honestly, it wasn’t even worth coming back for.

Well, it was for Josh Jung’s stats as he got all three RBI’s thanks to a two-run homer in the fourth when they resumed play and his solo home run the 6th innings, but other than that, not worth waiting out that hour and 17 minute delay.

GAME 91: 2-7 Loss @ Washington Nationals

Josh Sborz let down Dane Dunning on this one. While it wasn’t the best outing for Dunning, it looks worse than it was. Dunning’s like was 5.2 innings giving up 4 runs on 7 hits and two walks.

However, Sborz came in to the sixth with two inherited runners and let both score. As well as three additional runs of his own. Not what you want from your bullpen.

Once again, Leclerc came in looking good, going 1.1 innings and giving up just one hit. But of course when he’s been coming in, there’s absolutely no pressure on him and the situations he’s in, which is where he thrives.