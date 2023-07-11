Tuesday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Jeff Wilson writes that the Texas Rangers earned a win yesterday despite not playing by landing Wyatt Langford with their top draft pick.

Evan Grant writes about Adolis Garcia getting to enjoy a special moment with his former teammate and friend Randy Arozarena at the Home Run Derby.

Kennedi Landry notes that unfortunately El Bombi was eliminated in the first round by said former teammate and friend.

Grant notes that the official All-Star lineup is dotted with Rangers on the American League side.

Among those All-Star starters is Josh Jung, whom Landry writes about as the first ever rookie All-Star starter for the Rangers.

Grant finally unlocked the secret to making Corey Seager talk: Ask him about his All-Star teammates.

Over at FanGraphs, Ben Clemens wants to figure out how the Rangers can build a better bullpen.

Grant checks out what the Rangers did on Day 2 of the MLB Draft where they had to wait until round 4 to make their first post-Langford pick.

MLB dot com’s Jalyn Smoot notes that the Rangers went pitching heavy through Day 2 with five hurlers in their seven selections.

And, Matt Snyder hands out some midseason awards with the Rangers very well represented.

Have a nice day!