Filed under: MLB Draft Day Three discussion thread Rounds 11 through 20 are today By Adam J. Morris Jul 11, 2023, 12:45pm CDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: MLB Draft Day Three discussion thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images Day Three of the MLB Draft is today beginning at 1 p.m. Central. It will be rounds 11 through 20. You can talk about it here. Loading comments...
Loading comments...