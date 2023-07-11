Texas Rangers Day Three MLB Draft selections

Here are the selections for the Texas Rangers in Rounds 11 through 20 of the 2023 MLB Draft. As a reminder, players drafted in rounds 11-20 can receive up to a $150,000 bonus without it counting towards a team’s bonus pool. If a player receives more than $150,000, then the amount over $150K counts towards the bonus pool.

Round 11 — Maxton Martin, OF, Southridge High School in Washington. Listed at 6’1”, 205 lbs. Martin is a lefty hitter, righty thrower.

Round 12 — Paul Bonzagni, RHP, Southern Illinois University. Bonzagni is a 21 year old junior from Grapevine. He had a 4.94 ERA in 58.1 IP over 24 appearances in 2023, with 50 Ks against 28 walks. Listed at 6’3”, 180 lbs.

Round 13 — William Privette, RHP, College of Charleston. Listed at 6’6”, 200 lbs. Ranked #252 on the BA board. He had a 0.91 ERA in 59.1 IP over 25 appearances in 2022 as a sophomore, striking out 80 and walking 15. As a junior in this year, he walked 22 and struck out 64 in 42 innings over 24 appearances, with a 2.36 ERA. BA says “his fastball is excellent,” doesn’t like his secondaries.

Round 14 — Josh Trentadue, LHP, College of Southern Idaho. A 21 year old Juco pitcher listed at 6’2”, 185 lbs.

Round 15 — Michael Trausch, LHP, Central Arizona College. 19 year old Juco pitcher listed at 6’2”, 190 lbs.

Round 16 — Jake Brown, LHP from Sulphur High School in Louisiana. Listed at #93 on MLB Pipeline. Listed at #118 on the BA board. 6’2”, 180 lbs. An LSU commit, and dropped because of signability concerns. Fastball in the 88-92 range, projectable, has a good slider and changeup. It seems unlikely the Rangers will be able to sign him, but we shall see.

Round 17 — Kamdyn Perry, RHP, Bishop Gorman High School. Perry is out of the same Las Vegas program that Joey Gallo was drafted out of. Listed at 6’4”, 200 lbs, and won’t turn 18 until next month.

Round 18 — Brendan Morse, RHP, Niagara County Community College. Listed at 6’3”, 185 lbs, he’s a 19 year old Juco pitcher.

Round 19 — Elijah Ickes, OF, Kamahameha High School in Hawaii. Righthanded hitter and thrower, listed at 6’0”, 175 lbs.

Round 20 — Laif Palmer, RHP, Golden High School in Colorado. Listed 6’6”, 209 lbs. Ranked #219 on the BA Board. Oregon State commit. Per BA, he throws in the low 90s with a high spin rate fastball and slider. May have a hard time signing him given he lasted this long.