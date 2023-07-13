Poll: Where will the Rangers finish in the West?

After 91 games, the Texas Rangers currently stand 52-39 this year. They are in first place in the A.L. West, up 2 games on the Astros, 6 games on the Mariners and 7 games on the Angels.

Fangraphs’ Playoff Odds currently give the Rangers a 66.6% chance of making the playoffs and a 43.4% chance of winning the division. Fangraphs has the Astros with a 43.7% chance of winning the division, while the Mariners and Angels are at 9.3% and 3.7%, respectively.

On this final off day before the Rangers’ second half kicks off tomorrow, the question for you is...where do you think the Rangers will finish the season in their division?

Cast your vote below...