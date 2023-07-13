 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Poll: Where will the Rangers finish in the West?

Will the Texas Rangers hold on to their lead in the A.L. West, or drop in the standings by the end of the year?

By Adam J. Morris
MLB: MAY 16 Braves at Rangers Photo by Chris Leduc/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

After 91 games, the Texas Rangers currently stand 52-39 this year. They are in first place in the A.L. West, up 2 games on the Astros, 6 games on the Mariners and 7 games on the Angels.

Fangraphs’ Playoff Odds currently give the Rangers a 66.6% chance of making the playoffs and a 43.4% chance of winning the division. Fangraphs has the Astros with a 43.7% chance of winning the division, while the Mariners and Angels are at 9.3% and 3.7%, respectively.

On this final off day before the Rangers’ second half kicks off tomorrow, the question for you is...where do you think the Rangers will finish the season in their division?

Cast your vote below...

Poll

Where will the Rangers finish in the A.L. West in 2023?

view results
  • 41%
    First place
    (273 votes)
  • 45%
    Second place, but make the playoffs
    (295 votes)
  • 7%
    Second place, not make the playoffs
    (49 votes)
  • 1%
    Third place, make the playoffs
    (11 votes)
  • 3%
    Third place, not make the playoffs
    (23 votes)
  • 0%
    Fourth place, make the playoffs
    (1 vote)
  • 0%
    Fourth or fifth place, not make the playoffs
    (2 votes)
654 votes total Vote Now

