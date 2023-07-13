Texas Rangers 2024 schedule announced

The Texas Rangers 2024 schedule is now out, along with the schedules of the other 29 MLB teams (but we don’t care about them).

The Rangers will be opening the 2024 season at home against the Chicago Cubs. After a quick three game series in Tampa, they will then have a seven game homestand against Houston and Oakland, with another weird wraparound four game series against the Astros that goes Friday-Monday instead of Friday-Sunday.

Their longest road trip of the season appears to be immediately after that seven game home stand, when they travel to Houston for three, Detroit for four and Atlanta for three. Texas also has a ten game road trip in early May, going to Kansas City, Oakland and Colorado, with the Oakland series featuring the third and fourth games being played as a doubleheader. No other road trip for Texas in 2024 is more than a week long.

The Rangers will finish the year with a six game road trip, playing three games at Oakland and three at the Angels. Hopefully that will be a soft landing so that the playoff-bound 2024 Rangers can end the season on a high note.

You can see the entire schedule below: